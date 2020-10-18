Oh Look, 25 Glorious Secrets About Hocus Pocus Revealed

17. Katz’s next role after playing Grateful Dead fan Max Dennison was a Deadhead…but for real. However, the nickname Max was given in the movie by bullies Ice and Jay did extend beyond the Hocus Pocus set.

“Right after making this movie I went and followed The Grateful Dead for like three or four years and that was my Grateful Dead lot name: Hollywood,” Katz told E! News. “Everybody used to say, ‘What’s up, Hollywood?!'”

And no, he didn’t hold onto Max’s tie-dye shirt from the movie to wear. “I was making my own, man,” he said.

18. The young trio from the film—Katz, Shaw and Birch—have remained close throughout the years, especially after reuniting for the 20th Anniversary at the Walt Disney Studio Lot in 2013. “It was like, ‘Oh wait, we love each other, why aren’t we hanging out?!'” Shaw said. “[We] went out for dinner one Halloween, it was perfect. We’re still connected after that.”