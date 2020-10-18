Nick Clegg says 2.2M ads on Facebook and Instagram have been rejected and 120K posts withdrawn for attempting to "obstruct voting,quot; in the US elections (Agence France-Presse)

Agence France-Presse:
Nick Clegg says 2.2M ads on Facebook and Instagram have been rejected and 120K posts withdrawn for attempting to “obstruct voting,rdquo; in the US elections — A total of 2.2m ads on Facebook and Instagram have been rejected and 120,000 posts withdrawn for attempting to “obstruct voting,rdquo; …
