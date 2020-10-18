NFL Week 6 Weather Updates: Wind, rain could affect fantasy start ’em, sit ’em decisions

We are starting to get to a turning point in the NFL season where colder weather games are not just possible but likely in many locations. Keep in mind that temperatures do not have much of a correlation to scoring, and unless it is truly frigid (well below freezing) or paired with wind/snow, we can generally disregard it for fantasy/betting purposes. That being said, we still have a few games in Week 6 that could have minor weather impacts on start ’em, sit ’em decisions, and as usual, I’m focusing on wind more so than rain.

Before we get into the Week 6 forecasts, here’s a reminder that if you have any questions about sports weather or how weather could impact play (and, potentially, your fantasy, DFS, and gambling decisions), don’t hesitate to reach out to Rotogrinders’ meteorologist Kevin Roth on Twitter (@KevinRothWx) or check out the hourly NFL weather forecasts on RotoGrinders. To take your game to the next level, subscribe to RotoGrinder’s exclusive WeatherEdge tool and see how different weather conditions have impacted historical scoring.

WEEK 6 STANDARD RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

NFL Week 6 weather updates

Forecasts courtesy for Kevin Roth at RotoGrinders.

Lions @ Jaguars. Sustained winds will likely come in around 15 mph, so it might be worth considering benching kickers from this game, but that’s about it.

Jets @ Dolphins. There’s chance for showers and a 15-mph sustained wind, but it doesn’t look like there’s quite enough here to merit roster-changing decisions.

Chiefs @ Bills. There’s a 44-percent chance of rain at kickoff with the potential for heavier rains late in the game. Winds will be light, however, so you likely don’t need to bench any usual starters, especially with two strong-armed QBs throwing the passes.

WEEK 6 PPR RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

All of this is subject to change as we get closer to kickoff. You can follow meteorologist Kevin Roth on Twitter (@KevinRothWx) and check out the hourly NFL weather forecasts on RotoGrinders. For the best weather-related fantasy advice, take a look at WeatherEdge.