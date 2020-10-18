NFL Week 6 coverage map: TV schedule for CBS, Fox regional broadcasts

The Week 6 NFL coverage map gives fans no choice of whether to watch Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers in the late afternoon window.
That’s right — Fox is the network broadcasting games to regions in both afternoon windows this week, and the only one in the late window is when Green Bay plays in Tampa Bay. A great matchup, to be sure, but many fans might have to hate-watch it.
Unlike the last two weeks, CBS will be the network only broadcasting a single game this week. Fox gets a lot of games to choose from in its two-tiered slate, yet somehow a large portion of the country gets to watch Nick Foles face off with Teddy Bridgewater in Bears-Panthers. There are some more interesting 1 p.m. games, so it might be best for your sanity if on the early Fox map below, you’re in a color other than red.
Below are the full NFL coverage maps for Week 6, plus a list of major TV markets and the CBS and Fox games that will be presented in each on Sunday.
NFL coverage map Week 6
(NFL coverage maps courtesy of 506sports.com)
Red: Bears at Panthers
Blue: Washington at Giants
Green: Bengals at Colts
Yellow: Falcons at Vikings
Orange: Lions at Jaguars
There is only one late game in the Fox window. The entire country will be able to watch Packers at Buccaneers at 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox in Week 6.
Red: Browns at Steelers
Blue: Ravens at Eagles
Green: Broncos at Patriots
Orange: Texans at Titans
Yellow: Jets at Dolphins (Late)
TV schedule for NFL Week 6 games
Below are the Sunday afternoon NFL games that will be broadcast regionally. Sunday night’s national TV game on NBC is Rams at 49ers, and there are now two Monday night games: Chiefs at Bills and Cardinals at Cowboys.
CBS coverage
- Denver Broncos at New England Patriots (1 p.m. ET)
- Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans (1 p.m. ET)
- Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers (1 p.m. ET)
- Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles (1 p.m. ET)
- New York Jets at Miami Dolphins (4:05 p.m. ET)
Fox coverage
- Washington Football Team at New York Giants (1 p.m. ET)
- Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m. ET)
- Detroit Lions at Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m. ET)
- Cincinnati Bengals at Indianapolis Colts (1 p.m. ET)
- Chicago Bears at Carolina Panthers (1 p.m. ET)
- Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4:25 p.m. ET)
List of Week 6 NFL games by TV market
(TV markets listed in order by size)
|Market
|CBS early
|Fox early
|CBS late
|Fox late
|New York
|–
|Washington at Giants
|Jets at Dolphins
|Packers at Buccaneers
|Los Angeles
|Broncos at Patriots
|Bears at Panthers
|–
|Packers at Buccaneers
|Chicago
|–
|Bears at Panthers
Jets at Dolphins
|Packers at Buccaneers
|Philadelphia
|Ravens at Eagles
|Washington at Giants
|–
|Packers at Buccaneers
|Dallas-Ft. Worth
|Ravens at Eagles
|Washington at Giants
|–
|Packers at Buccaneers
|San Francisco/Bay area
|Broncos at Patriots
|Bears at Panthers
|–
|Packers at Buccaneers
|Washington D.C.
|Ravens at Eagles
|Washington at Giants
|–
|Packers at Buccaneers
|Houston
|Texans at Titans
|Bears at Panthers
|–
|Packers at Buccaneers
|Boston
|Broncos at Patriots
|Bengals at Colts
|–
|Packers at Buccaneers
|Atlanta
|–
|Falcons at Vikings
|Jets at Dolphins
|Packers at Buccaneers
|Phoenix
|Browns at Steelers
|Bears at Panthers
|–
|Packers at Buccaneers
|Tampa/St. Petersburg
|Browns at Steelers
|Bears at Panthers
|–
|Packers at Buccaneers
|Seattle
|Browns at Steelers
|Bears at Panthers
|–
|Packers at Buccaneers
|Detroit
|–
|Lions at Jaguars
|Jets at Dolphins
|Packers at Buccaneers
|Minneapolis-St. Paul
|–
|Vikings at Falcons
|Jets at Dolphins
|Packers at Buccaneers
|Miami
|–
|Bears at Panthers
|Jets at Dolphins
|Packers at Buccaneers
|Denver
|Broncos at Patriots
|Bengals at Colts
|–
|Packers at Buccaneers
|Orlando
|Browns at Steelers
|Bears at Panthers
|–
|Packers at Buccaneers
|Cleveland
|Browns at Steelers
|Bengals at Colts
|–
|Packers at Buccaneers
|Sacramento
|Broncos at Patriots
|Bears at Panthers
|–
|Packers at Buccaneers
|Charlotte
|–
|Bears at Panthers
|Jets at Dolphins
|Packers at Buccaneers
|Portland
|Browns at Steelers
|Bears at Panthers
|–
|Packers at Buccaneers
|St. Louis
|Browns at Steelers
|Bears at Panthers
|–
|Packers at Buccaneers
|Pittsburgh
|Browns at Steelers
|Bengals at Colts
|–
|Packers at Buccaneers
|Indianapolis
|–
|Bengals at Colts
|Jets at Dolphins
|Packers at Buccaneers
|Baltimore
|Ravens at Eagles
|Washington at Giants
|–
|Packers at Buccaneers
|Raleigh-Durham
|Browns at Steelers
|Bears at Panthers
|–
|Packers at Buccaneers
|Nashville
|Texans at Titans
|Bengals at Colts
|–
|Packers at Buccaneers
|San Diego
|Broncos at Patriots
|Bengals at Colts
|–
|Packers at Buccaneers
|Salt Lake City
|Broncos at Patriots
|Bears at Panthers
|–
|Packers at Buccaneers
|San Antonio
|Texans at Titans
|Bears at Panthers
|–
|Packers at Buccaneers
|Kansas City
|Broncos at Patriots
|Bengals at Colts
|–
|Packers at Buccaneers
|Columbus
|Browns at Steelers
|Bengals at Colts
|–
|Packers at Buccaneers
|Milwaukee
|Browns at Steelers
|Bears at Panthers
|–
|Packers at Buccaneers
|Cincinnati
|Browns at Steelers
|Bengals at Colts
|–
|Packers at Buccaneers
|Las Vegas
|Broncos at Patriots
|Bengals at Colts
|–
|Packers at Buccaneers
|Jacksonville
|–
|Lions at Jaguars
|Jets at Dolphins
|Packers at Buccaneers
|Oklahoma City
|Browns at Steelers
|Bears at Panthers
|–
|Packers at Buccaneers
|New Orleans
|Browns at Steelers
|Bengals at Colts
|–
|Packers at Buccaneers
|Memphis
|Texans at Titans
|Bears at Panthers
|–
|Packers at Buccaneers
|Buffalo
|Broncos at Patriots
|Bengals at Colts
|–
|Packers at Buccaneers