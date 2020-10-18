NFL schedule Week 6: What games are on today? Times, TV channels, scores for every football game

The new normal of the 2020 NFL season seems to be that each week’s schedule is written in pencil, not pen. For the third consecutive week, the schedule will look a little strange with COVID-19-related postponements and primetime games out of place.

This week’s primetime selection is unusual with no game on Thursday. That Bills vs. Chiefs game was instead flexed to Monday afternoon, in order to give Buffalo more time to prepare coming off a Tuesday game. Sunday night features a NFC West rivalry between the Rams and 49ers, before Kyler Murray and Arizona travel to Dallas on “Monday Night Football” to play the Dak Prescott-less Cowboys.

The biggest risers in Sporting News’ latest NFL Power Rankings include the Browns and Steelers, both of whom play each other in Week 6. Away from the primetime games, Packers-Buccaneers could be the game of the week as future Hall of Fame quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady meet for just the third time in their illustrious careers..

Week 6 is a scheduled bye for four teams, with the Chargers, Raiders, Saints and Seahawks getting the weekend off.

With that, here’s everything you need to know about the NFL’s Week 6 schedule, including dates, times, TV channels and streaming options:

NFL schedule this week: Week 6 TV coverage

Here’s the full schedule for Week 6 of the NFL season, plus final scores and how to watch every game live.

Note: National broadcasts are listed in bold.

Sunday, Oct. 18

Game Time (ET) TV channel Bears at Panthers 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Bengals at Colts 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Lions at Jaguars 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Falcons at Vikings 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV WFT at Giants 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Ravens at Eagles 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Browns at Steelers 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Texans at Titans 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Broncos at Patriots 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Jets at Dolphins 4:05 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Packers at Buccaneers 4:25 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Rams at 49ers 8:20 p.m. NBC, fuboTV

Monday, Oct. 19

Game Time (ET) TV channel Chiefs at Bills 5 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Cardinals at Cowboys 8:15 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV

How to watch NFL games in Week 6

Due to Covid-19 postponements, there will be three nationally televised games in Week 6. Those games do not fall in their normal time slots, however, as there is no Thursday game this week. Instead Sunday night (NBC) and Monday night (ESPN) will be on their usual channels, but there is now the addition of an earlier game on Monday (Fox).

The other 11 games will start between 1 p.m. and 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday and will be carried on either Fox or CBS. Make sure to check your local listings for TV coverage in your area for those contests.

In Canada, all games are available to stream on DAZN, which offers a free-trial period. NFL primetime games are also available on TSN and RDS, with Sunday night and Thursday night games also on CTV/CTV2.

