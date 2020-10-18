News Anchor Fired From Job for Making Cameo in Adam Sandler’s New Movie

Netflix

Alaina Pinto has lost her job at 7 News in Boston, Massachusetts after making a cameo appearance in the new Netflix star-studded comedy horror flick ‘Hubie Halloween’.

–

News anchor Alaina Pinto has been fired after making a cameo in Adam Sandler‘s new Netflix comedy, “Hubie Halloween“.

The TV journalist reveals she unwittingly violated her contract with 7 News in Boston, Massachusetts by appearing in the film, dressed up as DC Comics villain Harley Quinn.

Pinto has taken to Twitter to let followers know she’s looking for a new job, writing, “Hi Friends! I have some news to share… Earlier this week I was let go from 7 News. I am posting this because I want to be open and honest with all of you.”

“Last year, I participated in a cameo in the recently released Netflix movie by Adam Sandler, Hubie Halloween. In doing so, I mistakenly violated my contract with the station and I understand why management unfortunately chose to terminate me. I am deeply disappointed and saddened, and I hoped this would not be how things evolved.”

Alaina concluded by thanking viewers and promising to keep her former fans informed on what’s next. “Thanks to all my wonderful 7 News viewers and my supportive and great colleagues at the station,” she added. “Reporting the news to you every morning was an honor and a privilege. I promise to stay in touch and keep you updated on the next chapter – the future is bright.”

The movie also stars Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Rob Schneider, June Squibb, Kenan Thompson, Shaquille O’Neal, Steve Buscemi, and Maya Rudolph. It was dedicated to the memory of Cameron Bryce who was originally set to appear but died before production began.