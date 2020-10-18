NASCAR at Kanas live race updates, results, highlights from the Hollywood Casino 400

Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin have been the drivers to beat in the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, putting the rest of the contenders in the Round of 8 scrambling to climb into the other two advancement positions.

Harvick and Hamlin just need a solid performance Sunday at Kansas in the Hollywood Casino 400 to make their spot in the championship almost certain. Brad Keselowski and Chase Elliott hold the No. 3 and No. 4 spots heading into the race, but they have little wiggle room ahead of Joey Logano and Martin Truex Jr.

Here are the point standings entering Kansas:

Pos. Driver Distance from cut-off 1 Kevin Harvick +45 2 Denny Hamlin +32 3 Brad Keselowski +13 4 Chase Elliott +5 CUT-OFF CUT-OFF CUT-OFF 5 Joey Logano -5 6 Martin Truex Jr. -10 7 Alex Bowman -18 8 Kurt Busch -21

Sporting News is tracking live updates and lap-by-lap highlights from Sunday’s NASCAR race at Kansas. Follow below for complete results from the Hollywood Casino 400.

4:17 p.m.: Not good.

4:16 p.m.: Caution for Matt Kenseth.

4:09 p.m.: Elliott reports more radio trouble. Didn’t hurt him in Stage 1, but he needs to get that figured out soon.

“Someone stand somewhere to let me know when to pit.” Chase Elliott — Matt Weaver (@MattWeaverAW) October 18, 2020

3:57 p.m.: There haven’t been any non-competition cautions yet after some messy races in recent weeks.

3:56 p.m.: Hamlin to first place.

3:47 p.m.: Kurt Busch has recovered from a terrible start and is in fifth place now.

3:43 p.m.: Elliott can hear clearly now.

3:39 p.m.: Chase Elliott is his own tech support.

Elliott says hit or miss on both radios. …. team wonders if it is earplugs … he unplugged it and plugged it back in and said it was a little better. They will hand him some new earplugs as well as a piece of tape if that could help secure any cords. — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) October 18, 2020

3:35 p.m.: Elliott wins Stage 1 with Keselowski on his tail.

Chase Elliott wins Stage 1 and picks up 10 big stage points (playoff points don’t matter after this round). 1. Elliott

2. Keselowski

3. Hamlin

4. Blaney

5. Jones

6. Bowman

7. Harvick

8. Truex

9. Logano

10. KyBusch

—

19. KuBusch — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) October 18, 2020

3:33 p.m.: Harvick falls back to fifth place.

3:28 p.m.: Elliott takes the lead.

3:24 p.m.: Elliott is having communication issues.

The radio problems continue for @chaseelliott: “I can’t hear you at all now” he says, running second and one of the quickest cars on the track. #NASCAR — Dustin Albino (el-bee-no) (@DustinAlbino) October 18, 2020

3:20 p.m.: Kurt Busch is the lowest-running playoff driver in 23rd place.

3:11 p.m.: Harvick takes the lead with 47 laps left in Stage 1.

2:59 p.m.: Elliott, who started in the pole position, has maintained his lead through 20 laps.

2:51 p.m.: We’re live at Kansas! Welcome to the Round of 8.

2:47 p.m.: NASCAR has Clint Bowyer do a tribute lap behind the pace car. He’s retiring after this year, and Kansas is his home track. Nice touch.

2:39 p.m.: Engines are fired.

2:30 p.m.: Pre-race activities are underway. National anthem is in the books and engines should fire up fairly soon.

NASCAR race start time today

The Round of 8 NASCAR playoff race at Kansas on Sunday should begin at about 2:30 p.m. ET. Rain is possible but considered unlikely for the competition.

The race is 267 laps spread over three stages and will become official after Lap 134. The distance of the race is 400 miles.