Naomie Harris Says MeToo Movement Forces Men to Behave on Set

WENN

The James Bond actress says the bad apples are rooted out and the good ones no longer tolerate any kind of misconducts on movie set following the MeToo movement.

Naomie Harris has noticed the difference the Me Too movement is on set as she feels producers are on her side against badly behaved men.

The James Bond actress has been a star for nearly a decade, since being cast as Eve Moneypenny in “Skyfall” and gained an Oscar nomination in 2017 for her role in “Moonlight“.

She has also been a prominent advocate of the Me Too anti-sexual harassment movement that was sparked by accusations against Harvey Weinstein in 2017 and says producers are now policing the matter.

“I recently did a film where the producer stood up before we had even started shooting, and he said, ‘This is an environment which is not tolerant of any abuse towards women,’ ” she tells Britain’s Daily Mail newspaper.

Explaining her pleasant surprise, she adds, “I’ve never had a producer say that before. I feel as though lots of men are running scared – and I don’t mean the good men as the vast majority of men have nothing to fear – but there were some really bad apples and they’re getting their day now in court.”

Last year, the actress opened up about one awful experience she had with a famous actor when she was in her 20s. “I was in an audition and he put his hand up my skirt,” said without naming the actor in question. “What was so shocking about it was the casting director was there and the director, and of course no one said anything at all because he was – he is – such a huge star.”