My Music Moments: Miles Brown Shares the Soundtrack to His Life

Is there anything Miles Brown can’t do?

Before he’d even turned 10 years old, the wunderkind had already made a name for himself as a preternaturally talented dancer and landed the role of Jack Johnson on ABC’s Black-ish. And now, two months shy of his 16th birthday and just days away from the launch of the hit sitcom’s seventh season on Wednesday, Oct. 21, Miles has gone and dropped an album.

On We The Future, the multi-hyphenate follows in the footsteps of rapper father Wildchild with a collection of 15 original hip-hop tracks and remixes that are rooted in Miles’ desire to champion positivity, family ties, strong mental health, equality, and the fight against racial injustice. Featuring guest appearances from Dame D.O.L.L.A., Jidenna, Tevin Campbell, Slick Rick and, adorably, his own dad—not to mention shout-outs from artists like Redman, Method Man, Big Daddy Kane, Rakim, Flava Flav, Post Malone, and Macklemore on “Feeling Inspired”—the album is Miles’ call to the next generation of leaders to recognize and own their strength and budding authority.