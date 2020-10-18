Mouth-watering Soweto derby clash confirmed for MTN8 semi-finals

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1


Kaizer Chiefs fans at the Soweto derby

Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates will entertain arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the MTN8 semi-finals to set up the first Soweto derby of the 2020/21 season.

The Buccaneers beat Cape Town City on Saturday while Amakhosi claimed a 2-1 victory against a plucky Maritzburg United on Sunday afternoon.

Mamelodi Sundowns suffered a shocking 1-0 defeat to Bloemfontein Celtic as SuperSport United were made to work hard for a 3-2 win against Premiership new boys Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM). 

The first-leg will take place at the end of October with the second-leg in the first week of November.

FULL FIXTURES:

Orlando Pirates v Kaizer Chiefs

SuperSport United v Bloemontein Celtic

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred

In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can
trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to
a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism,
top opinions and a range of features. Journalism
strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR