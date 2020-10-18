Mint Mobile vs. Cricket Wireless: Which is better for you?

Buy in bulk Mint Mobile

Cricket has an advantage in travel to Canada and Mexico with its unlimited plans, and the AT,amp;T LTE network is one of the strongest available. The T-Mobile network that supports Mint has been one of the fastest-growing networks, and if it’s available in your area, it will serve you well. Always be sure to check coverage where you go to be sure each network will work for you.

Mint Mobile vs. Cricket Wireless What is the prepaid advantage?

Mint Mobile and Cricket Wireless are both MVNOs, which means that they don’t build and operate their own networks and instead utilize other carriers’ networks. Mint uses T-Mobile’s network while Cricket uses AT,amp;T. This can be a great option for someone that wants to get connected on a network with great coverage but doesn’t want a contract.

Prepaid carriers are also able to offer a more streamlined experience, which keeps costs down. For example, Mint Mobile does not need to maintain storefronts, and neither needs to worry about investing in the network as time goes on. T-Mobile and AT,amp;T will continue to develop and expanded their own networks to keep up with demand.

Mint Mobile Cricket Network T-Mobile AT,amp;T Minimum 3 months 1 month 5G access All plans Top unlimited plan only

The best network is going to vary depending on where you live and which device you have. Check out Mint’s coverage map and Cricket’s coverage map to be sure. To access 5G, you’ll need a 5G capable phone that has support for sub-6 5G. Both carriers should work with the best Android phones you can buy thanks to great network compatibility.

Cricket’s coverage will be stronger in rural areas, but either carrier should have coverage for most people.

Mint Mobile vs. Cricket Wireless Mint Mobile’s plans

Mint Mobile doesn’t operate with traditional contracts. You pay upfront for your term, which can be three months, six months, or twelve months, with “buying in bulk” saving you more money in the long run. All plans include unlimited nationwide talk, text, and data, though you only get so much 4G LTE per month. Unlimited international texting is included in all plans.

If you go with the unlimited plan, your data is slowed after 35GB of usage, and you get 5GB of hotspot data.

3GB 8GB 12GB Unlimited 3 months $15 per month ($45 total)

$25 per month renewal ($75 total) $20 per month ($60 total)

$35 per month renewal ($105 total) $25 per month ($75)

$45 per month renewal ($135 total) $30 per month ($90)

$40 per month renewal ($120) 6 months $20 per month ($120) $25 per month ($150) $35 per month ($210) $35 per month ($210) 12 months $15 per month ($180) $20 per month ($240) $25 per month ($300) $30 per month ($360)

Add Data at a rate of $10 for 1GB or $20 for 3GB if you need more. You can also upgrade to the next plan up if you feel you’ll need more every month in the middle of your billing cycle.

Since you have to commit to a longer-term with Mint Mobile, you should keep in mind there is a seven-day money-back guarantee. Also, there is a promotion to get your first three months at the twelve-month rate. If you find the network doesn’t work for you, you’re not out of the whole year’s cost.

Mint Mobile vs. Cricket Wireless Cricket’s plans

Cricket offers fairly straightforward unlimited talk and text plans with varying allotments of 4G LTE data. All plan prices are flat fees, with taxes and fees included. So you will only pay $30/month if you opt for the $30 plan, for example. All plans come with unlimited talk, text, and 2G data. Pricing varies depending on how much 4G LTE data you opt for.

One thing to keep in mind with Cricket is the speed caps. The two data plans are limited to 8Mbps on LTE and 4Mbps on its older network. For the most part, this will be fast enough for anything you do on your phone, but when it comes to downloading files or trying to watch HD video, you’ll see some buffering.

The Unlimited Core plan is much more restrictive, with an 8Mbps cap on data. This is closer to what you would expect from 3G, and unless you can make a lot of use of Wi-Fi, it’s going to feel slow on a smartphone. At this speed, it’s just not worth it for most people.

2GB 5GB Unlimited (Core) Unlimited + 15 GB Mobile Hotspot (More) Data 2GB 5GB Unlimited Unlimited Hotspot None None add-on available 15GB International text None None 37 countries 37 countries Max data speed 8Mbps LTE 8Mbps LTE 3Mbps No limit 5G access None None None Nationwide 5G

With Cricket, you can save money with more lines on the unlimited plans. With the base unlimited plan, you can save up to $150 with five lines. On the larger unlimited plan, savings are smaller at $140, but with five lines coming in at $160 per month on the AT,amp;T network, it’s not a bad deal.

Mint Mobile vs. Cricket Wireless International coverage

On Cricket, you can add calling to international landline numbers in 35 countries for $5 per month. You can also add 1,000 minutes to a mobile number and unlimited MMS texting for $15 per month. You can also add individual countries for $10-$15 per month.

You are only able to roam in Canada and Mexico on Cricket as long as it is less than 50% of your overall usage. This is included with the unlimited plans. The unlimited plans also come with texting to 37 countries.

Mint does things a little differently but perhaps more directly. While roaming, you pay by the minute, text, or MB. The rates are $0.05 per text sent, $0.25 per minute, and $0.20 per MB. These rates come down to $0.02 per text, $0.06 per minute, and $0.06 per megabyte for Canada and Mexico.

On Mint Mobile, calls to Canada and Mexico are included with the plan, however. The cost per minute for international calls depends on the country.

If you plan to call internationally, a lot of Cricket can be less expensive, but you’ll likely pay more upfront. Mint is a lot more flexible and makes more sense for those that don’t call that much.

Mint Mobile vs. Cricket Wireless Mint Mobile stands out as a better value

Cricket’s plans tend to be more expensive than what you can get from Mint, but the price comes down quite a bit with multiple lines on unlimited. It’s hard to recommend the slower Unlimited plan for most people, but Cricket can be a great value even on the top plan if you need to get an entire family connected. It’s worth keeping in mind that Cricket does have better coverage outside of cities.

From a purely price-conscious perspective, Mint Mobile is the better option, especially if you have an unlocked phone of your own. T-Mobile’s network is solid, and Mint Mobile’s plans are straightforward. So long as you are willing to sign up for three months or longer at a time, you get a lot more data for your money. Need more reasons? Read our review!

