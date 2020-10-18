Michael B. Jordan to Produce DC Superhero Movie ‘Static Shock’

WENN/The WB

The long-gestating superhero movie project, which was originally envisioned as a TV series, is now being developed with the ‘Black Panther’ actor as one of the producers.

Michael B. Jordan has signed on to produce upcoming DC Comics movie “Static Shock“.

The 33-year-old actor, who is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with his role as Erik Killmonger in “Black Panther“, does not appear to be starring in the movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Static Shock” tells the story of Virgil Hawkins – a teenager who transforms into a superhero who gains electromagnetic powers after being exposed to a strange gas.

Jordan will produce the project via Outlier Society, his production company at Warner Bros, alongside Reginald Hudlin.

“I’m proud to be a part of building a new universe centred around black superheroes; our community deserves that,” he said in a statement. “Outlier Society is committed to bringing to life diverse comic book content across all platforms and we are excited to partner with Reggie and Warner Bros on this initial step.”

Details of the upcoming big screen adaptation are still scarce, but Reginald Hudlin originally envisioned the project as a TV series back in 2014, with Jaden Smith being eyed to play the lead role.

Currently DC and Warner Brothers are gearing up for the release of “Wonder Woman 1984” which has been delayed several times due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Following the huge success of “Joker” fronted by Joaquin Phoenix, the studio enlisted another method actor Robert Pattinson for “The Batman” remake.

They are also doing a soft reboot and standalone sequel to “Suicide Squad” with James Gunn (“Guardians of the Galaxy“) at the helm. Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, and Jai Courtney remained while Will Smith and Jared Leto were ditched for a group of new members that included Idris Elba, John Cena, Peter Capaldi, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, and Michael Rooker.