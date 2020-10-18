Max Muncy’s NLCS Game 7 slide into Travis d’Arnaud riles Twitter

Lisa Witt
1

Something that used to be routine in baseball resurfaced Sunday night: a collision at home plate. And people on Twitter were hot about it.

Dodgers infielder Max Muncy and Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud were the principles. Muncy slid into d’Arnaud while trying to score from second base on a two-out single by Will Smith in the third inning of NLCS Game 7.

Before MLB installed safety rules to protect catchers, that play would have been expected. Now, it leaves people agitated and asking questions: Was Muncy’s slide dirty or did d’Arnaud illegally block Muncy’s path with his knee?

For a visual, watch Muncy’s right spike clip d’Arnaud’s left shin guard as d’Arnaud leans into Muncy’s path to catch Cristian Pache’s throw from center field.

Per a reading of MLB rule 6.01(i), neither player was in the wrong, and neither team challenged the play.

Still, Twitter had its say:

