Mass. Vietnam veteran allegedly assaulted while promoting Trump in Douglas

A Douglas woman was arrested Saturday after she allegedly knocked a 73-year-old Vietnam veteran to the ground while he had been promoting President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign.

Local police responded around 12:08 p.m. to several 911 calls about a disturbance at the intersection of Main and Webster Streets where a Douglas couple were repping flags and signs promoting Donald Trump, according to a statement posted on Facebook.

Nearly 30 minutes after the couple arrived, police said a woman who opposed the couple’s support for Trump “began to berate them with insults and demanded that they leave.”

As the couple reportedly tried to move away, police said, the woman continued to follow them and bumped the man with her body. Police said she also allegedly stepped on his “Veterans for Trump” sign and knocked him to the ground as he bent over to pick it up.

Officers said the man injured his finger with the fall.

The woman, 34-year-old Kiara R. Dudley, was arrested and charged with assault and battery on an elderly person causing injury, according to police.

Dudley was released on $250.00 cash bail and will be arraigned at 9 a.m. Monday in Uxbridge District Court.