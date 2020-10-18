Live blog: Patriots-Broncos game updates

Click here to refresh this page

11:48 a.m.: We’re going to start to get weather games soon, but not today. According to our pals at weather.com, this is setting up to be a perfect day for football — highs in the upper 50s to low 60s, no chance for precipitation, and a slight breeze. Good times.

11:39 a.m.: Patriots have just about a full deck of weapons today vs. Broncos: QB: Newton WR: Edelman, Harry, Byrd, Olszewski, Meyers, Zuber RB: Harris, White, Burkhead TE: Izzo, Asiasi, Rashod Berry FB: Johnson — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) October 18, 2020

11:38 a.m.: We’ve got our inactives for today. First, the Patriots:

Defensive lineman Carl Davis: Davis was added late this week, so it’s likely he still needs to get up to speed.

Defensive back Myles Bryant: Another healthy scratch for Bryant.

Running back J.J. Taylor: The undersized mighty-mite wasn’t on the injured list all week. Given the fact the Patriots will be without Sony Michel today, it’s a curious move. Even so, New England probably feels pretty good about its running back depth, with James White, Rex Burkhead and Damien Harris all active.

Tight end Dalton Keene: The rookie has yet to see the field this season.

Quarterback Brian Hoyer: Not to make this single decision a referendum on the backup quarterback spot, but Hoyer wasn’t on the injured list all week. Given that, as well as the fact that he was yanked in favor of Jarrett Stidham in Kansas City, this could very well signal a changing of the guard behind Cam Newton.

Broncos inactives. pic.twitter.com/6rgE0bY9QW — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 18, 2020

11:27 a.m: Cam Newton is ready to go:

Cam Newton ready to go. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/sWF96c7bWF — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) October 18, 2020

11:15 a.m.: Patriots-Broncos remains one of the more underrated rivalries of the last 20-plus years. I don’t know if it ever got as consistently hot as New England-Indy did from 2003-2007, but for many years, it was always a big contest when the Patriots met Denver. There were plenty of playoff showdowns between 2010 and 2015 — even though New England lost the 2015 AFC title game, the work that Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski did in the fourth quarter of that contest remains some of their best ever. I won’t even get into the battles at Mile High the two teams had over the years, or the Ben Watson chasedown of Champ Bailey. (I’ll go to my grave thinking that was a touchback.) There isn’t anything like that at stake today, but it’s still fun to think about those epic battles over the years.

11:00 a.m.: Welcome back to football, everyone! After an unexpected bye week because of multiple COVID-19 tests, the Patriots and Broncos are reportedly ready to go this afternoon, with kickoff looming at 1 p.m. For New England, from an on-field perspective, there’s a level of excitement and relief in getting Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore back. Add in the fact that the Patriots are home, and there’s cause to feel optimistic about their chances this afternoon. Keep it here throughout the day for all the latest updates from Foxborough, weather news (it’s a little chilly today), betting information, inactive anaylsis (which should be along shortly after 11:30 a.m.) and much more. But as usual, we start things with our pregame reading list:

