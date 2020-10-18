List of industries not opening including gyms, retail and beauty services

He said gyms are a “high-risk environment,” and won’t even reopen in regional Victoria.

The Muscle City Gym in Mount Waverley is seen empty following the forced closure of Gyms at 12pm (Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

He said it was “very difficult”.

“When something by its very nature – no disrespect or any reflection on the owner or the person who operates it – but when something is by its very nature is unsafe, like in the context of this virus, it is hard to make it safe and you cannot,” he said.

“There will be a when they can and we’re looking at it closely.

“But I cannot give them the news they want now because it would not be safe to do that.”

Outdoor pools can reopen to 30 people, from midnight tonight.

Indoor pools are open for under 18s with a maximum of 20 swimmers, and one-on-one hydrotherapy is allowed

When will beauty salons reopen in Victoria?

Victorians can get a haircut from tomorrow morning- as long as it’s within 25km from home – with hair salons allowed to reopen. But beauty treatments won’t be allowed to open for another two weeks.

They’ll have to wait until November 1 to start services again.

A very quiet Bourke Street is seen on August 11, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. ( Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

When will shops open in Melbourne?

Non-essential retailers in Melbourne will also have to wait another two weeks to welcome customers again.

However, Mr Andrews said if numbers track well, that date could be brought forward.

Andrews said he was “following public health advice” by not opening shops yet, despite retailers being crippled.

“We will get you open when it is safe to reopen,” he said.

The boss of Melbourne’s Chapel Street Precinct shopping area called the further delay, an “unjust joke.”

“There’s a cloud of anger from Chapel Street Precinct businesses today as this is no longer acceptable or sustainable for our businesses,” general manager, Chrissie Maus, said.

“We must learn to live with the virus and open our businesses up now. The mental health impact on our business owners and staff is now doing more damage than some realise.”

There are also no updates on when indoor entertainment, such as theatres, can reopen.

From November 1, outdoor seated entertainment can host a maximum of 50 people or 25 per cent of the venue’s fixed seat capacity.

Can I go fishing in Victoria?

No updates have been announced for fishing, however Melbournians have been warned they still cannot go to regional Victoria.