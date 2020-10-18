Lily James Calls Off TV Interview Amid Dominic West Affair Rumors

WENN

The ‘Cinderella’ actress has pulled out of a scheduled appearance on the morning show ‘Today’ amid the rumors suggesting she hooked up with her married co-star.

Lily James has cancelled an appearance on U.S. breakfast show “Today” amid all the drama surrounding her rumoured relationship with married co-star Dominic West.

The British actress was billed to appear on the programme on Monday (19Oct20) to promote her new Netflix drama “Rebecca“, alongside co-star Armie Hammer, but according to Page Six, both have cancelled their interview.

James hit the headlines earlier this month (Oct20), when she was spotted with West, who plays her father in a new BBC drama, during a two-day trip to Rome, where they reportedly shared a suite at the Hotel De La Ville. They were also spotted kissing at the Leonardo da Vinci airport on their way back to the U.K.

As soon as the photos were published in The Sun, West and his wife, Catherine FitzGerald, staged a joint press conference to insist their marriage was solid.

They handed reporters and photographers a note which read, “Our marriage is strong and we’re very much still together.”

Representatives for James did not immediately return our request for comment.

Just recently, Lily James declined to address the nature of her relationship with Dominic West when she’s asked about the rumors in a press junket. “This isn’t the time for me to do that but I appreciate you asking,” she insisted.

The “Downton Abbey” actress was previously in a relationship with Matt Smith. She called it off with the “Doctor Who” star in 2014.