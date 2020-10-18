LA Rapper Arrested After Brags On Filing False Unemployment Claims (Listen)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4

A rapper who bragged in a popular music video about getting rich from an unemployment scam was arrested Friday on federal charges, has learned, The rapper,  Fontrell Antonio Baines, 31, of Memphis, Tenn., has been accused of  fraudulently applying for more than $1.2 million in jobless benefits, the Department Of Justice officials said.

Fontrell is known online as Nuke Bizzle, and he’s a very popular rapper. Nuke Bizzle was last arrested on Sept. 23 in Las Vegas, and police found eight EDD debit cards on him, seven of which were in the names of other people, according to an affidavit filed with the criminal complaint.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR