LA Rapper Arrested After Brags On Filing False Unemployment Claims (Listen)

A rapper who bragged in a popular music video about getting rich from an unemployment scam was arrested Friday on federal charges, has learned, The rapper, Fontrell Antonio Baines, 31, of Memphis, Tenn., has been accused of fraudulently applying for more than $1.2 million in jobless benefits, the Department Of Justice officials said.

Fontrell is known online as Nuke Bizzle, and he’s a very popular rapper. Nuke Bizzle was last arrested on Sept. 23 in Las Vegas, and police found eight EDD debit cards on him, seven of which were in the names of other people, according to an affidavit filed with the criminal complaint.

Weeks before that arrest, Nuke Bizzle had already snitched on himself, by creating a song called EDD. EDD is California’s Unemployment.

obtained a video of Nuke Bizzle ,where he rapped about doing “my swagger for EDD” and getting rich by “go[ing] to the bank with a stack of these” while holding up a several envelopes from EDD. A second man in the video raps, “you gotta sell cocaine, I just file a claim…”

According to the affidavit, the investigation turned up at least 92 EDD debit cards preloaded with more than $1.2 million in fraudulent obtained benefits mailed to addresses that Baines had access to in Beverly Hills and Koreatown. Federal investigators say Baines and his co-schemers allegedly withdrew or spent more than $704,000 in cash from these cards.

ATLANTA HOUSEWIVES PETER AND TODD FIGHT!!

Nuke Bizzle has been charged with access device fraud, aggravated identity theft and interstate transportation of stolen property. If convicted as charged, he faces a statutory maximum sentence of 22 years in federal prison.