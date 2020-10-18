Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s New Steamy Photos Ignite Reconciliation Rumors

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza



Is Kylie Jenner giving her failed relationship with Travis Scott (II) another chance? The reality TV star sparked the speculation after she shared on Instagram over the weekend a couple of steamy photo shoots with her rapper ex-boyfriend.

In the said snaps, Kylie and Travis stood close to each other with the makeup mogul looking stylish in a Givenchy outfit that included a sheer dress, cropped brown jacket and yellow heels. Meanwhile, the “Highest in the Room” rapper lifted his beige T-shirt to show his abs in one photo, though in the other picture, he went completely shirtless.

Kylie gushed alongside the photos, “Dress up with @matthewmwilliams @givenchyofficial. This collection is wow. congrats !!! can’t wait to see more.”

Travis commented with a series of emojis, including a meteor and two swimmers, underneath the post, while Khloe Kardashian raved, “ABSOLUTELY SHOOK TO MY CORE.” Meanwhile, other fans started speculating that Travis and Kylie might be getting back together. “So are all the celebrities getting back with their ex’s Kylie & Travis, Addison & Brice, Tessa & Chance, Tana & Jake!? Who’s next?” an individual wondered.

Someone was already convinced that the exes are back on, “If Travis and Kylie can get back together so can my ex and I” On the other hand, an online user had this to say, “but on a brighter note I THINK KYLIE AND TRAVIS ARE BACK TOGETHER AHHHHHHH.” There was also one person who commented, “Travis and Kylie r back together……saying goodbye to the streets gonna go find my husband now.”

Travis and Kylie first linked in 2017 and welcomed their daughter, Stormi Webster, a year later in February. The rapper and the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star decided to part ways last year, but the two remain on good terms and have been putting on a united front to co-parent their little girl.