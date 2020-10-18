Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Reunite For A Photo Shoot

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are sparking dating rumors thanks to their recent photo shoot together.
In some steamy photos the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared, the two are cozied up together, making the clothes they’re wearing almost an afterthought.
She captioned the two pics, “Dress up with @matthewmwilliams @givenchyofficial. This collection is wow. 🤤🤤 Congrats!!! Can’t wait to see more.”
After sharing the pictures on social media, the Kylie Cosmetics owner received a lot of love from her family and friends.
Kylie and Travis’ relationship dates back to 2017 when they first started dating. After a year together, the pair welcomed their daughter, Stormi, in February 2018 — but later called it quits in October 2019.
But, even while broken up, they’ve been co-parenting together for Stormi’s benefit. This past Father’s Day, Kylie gave Travis a sweet shout-out.
Around that time, the duo were also spotted together in Los Angeles, and in July they went on a family vacation with Stormi in Montecito, California.
Kylie has also been very supportive of her ex’s career. Back in August, she posted the flame emoji when the “SICKO MODE” rapper talked about his appearance on the cover of GQ magazine.
Whatever their relationship status is now, Stormi is definitely loving the extra time being around her Dad.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!