Kirk Cousins plays key role in Falcons’ first win of season

The Atlanta Falcons can thank Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins for their first win of the 2020 campaign.

Cousins was hideous in Minnesota’s 40-23 loss to the Falcons, tossing three interceptions in the first half alone. Atlanta’s Deion Jones, A.J. Terrell and Foyesade Oluokun all picked off the veteran quarterback, leading to 17 points.

The Falcons can also thank their own quarterback for the win, though. Matt Ryan was impressive in his first game under interim head coach Raheem Morris. The 35-year-old completed 30 of 40 passes for 371 yards and four touchdowns.

Atlanta’s first win comes after the team fired head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff after an 0-5 start to the year. The Falcons could very well get their second win of the season next week, too, against a struggling Detroit Lions squad.

If Sunday’s game is any indication of how they’ll perform in the coming weeks, the Falcons will be on the right track.