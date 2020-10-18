Kim Kardashian Calls Paris Hilton Her ‘Beastie for Life’ as They Launch Her Tracksuits

Instagram

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashian’ star enlists her ‘beastie for life’ and former employer to help her launch a new loungewear from her latest fashion collection.

Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton proved they’re still the best of friends while launching the reality star’s new SKIMS Velour collection.

In new snaps shared on social media, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star Kim poses alongside “The Simple Life” ‘s Paris while modelling cream and mauve variations of the loungewear.

“After working on (this) for over a year, I am so excited to share with everyone,” Kim told Vogue about the collection. “Velour is one of my favourite collection launches to date! It’s the perfect blend of 2000s nostalgia and present-day loungewear.”

Paris added, “I’m living in sweatsuits right now. The Velour collection is perfect for looking hot while being comfy.”

One set of snaps sees DJ and hotel heiress Paris wear a zip through hooded top while Kim sports a cropped tank, both with matching sweats, while they also wear all-grey ensembles for another group of photos.

On working with Kim for the campaign, Paris said, “I love that we both continue to support each other in everything we do. I am so proud of Kim! Such a beautiful, brilliant boss, babe!”

Gushing over her friendship with Paris in an Instagram post promoting the collection, Kim added, “Besties for life!!! Me and @parishilton in our skims velour. U guys have no idea how tracksuits were our uniform and so happy to make a skims version.”

The Skims Velour Collection will be available on 21 October (20).