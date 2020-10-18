Kevin Hart And Eniko Welcomed Baby Girl Into The World

Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko have welcomed their second child together!
In a recent Instagram post, the comedian shared his first pic of his beautiful baby girl. She looked adorable in a onesie and giant bow headband. Born on September 29th, Kaori Mai is nearly three weeks old. And she’s already sooo cute!
In the caption, he simply said, “All I can do is smile.”
Congratulations and love have been pouring in from the couple’s famous friends. Nicki Minaj, Eudoxie Bridges (Ludacris’ wife), Mark Wahlberg, La La Anthony, and Kate Hudson were among the first celebs to comment on Kevin’s post.
Eniko recently posted a sweet pic of her mother smiling and bonding with the little princess.
And a week ago, the 36-year-old shared this gorgeous pic of her gazing down at her daughter. She wrote, “When your heart literally lives outside of your body all over again. Ori my girl, you are everything I could’ve ever imagined, plus more. My light.”
The little bundle of joy joins two-year-old Kenzo Kash and Kevin’s children from a previous marriage: Heaven, who’s 15, and Hendrix, who’s 12.
Congrats to the happy parents!!
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!