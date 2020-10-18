Kawhi Leonard has ‘clamored’ for Clippers to sign a PG?

The Los Angeles Clippers proved they are far from flawless with their disappointing early exit in the playoffs, and Kawhi Leonard apparently has some ideas on how they can fix things heading into next season. One of them is to add more backcourt help.

Leonard has privately told people that he wants the Clippers to add a point guard this offseason, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said on “First Take” this week. The Clippers have Patrick Beverley, but Smith says Leonard is hoping for a point guard “who can run a team and can shoot.” Smith said:

“They clearly need a point guard. Everybody knows it and Kawhi Leonard privately has clamored for one. It’s not that he wants them to get rid of Patrick Beverley, but Patrick Beverley is basically a defensive ace who’s small and has to play opposing guards. They need a point guard who can run a team and can shoot.”

That will not be easy to find, especially after the Clippers gave up multiple first-round picks to acquire Paul George last offseason. Reggie Jackson can score, but Leonard likely wants a much better starting-caliber player.

Of course, many have pointed out that Leonard played with an elite point guard in Kyle Lowry, but Kawhi chose not to re-sign with the Toronto Raptors. The Clippers might now have to get creative to keep Leonard satisfied. There is at least one star point guard who is said to be on the trade market, but there are several reasons why him winding up in L.A. is highly unlikely.