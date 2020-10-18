Joseph Gordon-Levitt Moves TV Project From L.A. to New Zealand Amid Pandemic

WENN

The ‘Don Jon’ director has relocated his television project from Los Angeles to New Zealand so that he could continue filming safely amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

–

Joseph Gordon-Levitt has taken his dream TV project to New Zealand because it’s one of the only places on earth he feels safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor had just started work on the mystery show in Los Angeles when the global health crisis shut down production and he relocated his family to New Zealand so he could continue.

“I feel really lucky to be here with my family…,” he tells “The Talk“. “We were trying to get it going again in L.A. but we couldn’t find a way that felt really safe to us, so we came here to New Zealand. This is one of the only countries in the world… They’ve handled the pandemic in an incredible way and life is, like, normal.”

The project is believed to be a new drama about a schoolteacher, called “Mr. Corman“, which Joseph is not only writing and directing – he’ll star as the titular character.

The project will mark Gordon-Levitt’s major return to television. The 39-year-old actor grew up starring on multiple TV series, including the long-running NBC comedy “3rd Rock From the Sun” for five years. Following a hiatus, he mostly focused on big screen roles in the past decade.

He made his feature film directorial debut in 2013 with romantic comedy “Don Jon” where he shared screen with Scarlett Johansson and Julianne Moore.

Last year, the Golden Globe-nominated actor starred in action thriller “7500” and made a cameo in “Knives Out“. His two new movies “Project Power” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” were recently released on Netflix.