Jordyn Woods. 23, Spotted Wearing Waist Trainer To The Grocery Store!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Jordyn Woods was spotted by paparazzi as she stepped out with new boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns to pick up groceries in Calabasas, has learned.

The two were wearing very laid back clothes, Jordyn seemed to be wearing workout gear.

But she also had on a waist trainer . . .

BGUS_2017714_002

