Joe Thornton on Maple Leafs: ‘I need to win a Stanley Cup’

Joe Thornton’s decision to sign with the Toronto Maple Leafs was a shocking one, but they do have a much better shot at winning the Stanley Cup than the San Jose Sharks.

Thornton spent the past 15 seasons with San Jose after spending the first eight years of his career with the Boston Bruins. The 41-year-old’s days in the NHL are winding down, and his shot at winning a Stanley Cup is dwindling because of that.

The four-time All-Star revealed that he signed with Toronto because he thinks the team can help him achieve his ultimate goal, according to Kristen Shilton of TSN: