Joe Jonas Wore A Mask With Nick Jonas’ Face On It

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Updated 21 minutes ago. Posted 21 minutes ago

Warning: Extreme hotness ahead.

Hi there! Huge Jonas Brothers fan here! This is coming from the girl who begged her boyfriend to take her to a Jo Bros concert for her 26th birthday.


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

In case you’re wondering: Yes, I had the time of my life, and yes, my bf was miserable the whole time. But that’s what we call love!

So we all know Joe, right? Child-star turned zaddy, husband to the ever-beautiful Sophie Turner, and new father to baby Willa.


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Well, the 31-year-old just shared the cutest mask in the history of masks on social media. It’s 1000% the best one I’ve seen since quarantine started, hands-down.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

In his Instagram story, Joe wore a mask with NICK JONAS’ FACE on it. Yes, you read that right. His little brother’s FACE!!!


Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/joejonas/?hl=en

I feel like Joe did this just to be funny, but did he even realize what a gift he was giving the world?! So much sexinesses on one face!! Joe’s big brown eyes combined with Nick’s perfect smile?!!! It’s a little overwhelming, TBH.

If you look closely, you can definitely recognize the iconic smile that has melted many a middle-school heart (mine included).


Joe Jonas Instagram/ Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Annnndddd I’m literally fanning myself. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.

Joe even tagged Nick so his younger brother would notice. Am I the only one gushing over their hilarious relationship???


Getty Images

I like Disney World, too! Where was my invite, guys?!

I guess the only burning question now is where can I buy one of these masks?! I would pay GOOD MONEY to have Nick’s face on mine!!


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Thanks for reminding us to always a wear a mask in the hottest way possible! You’re the best, Joe!!

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR