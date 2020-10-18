Jets vs Dolphins live stream: How to watch the week 6 NFL action anywhere

Thanks to several schedule changes in the NFL due to the Coronavirus, the week 6 matchup between the Jets and LA Rams got moved to November. Instead, this weekend will be the New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins. When you combine all the schedule changes with the loss of RB Le’Veon Bell, things won’t be getting any easier for New York after starting 0-5 this season. Either way, read on for full details on how to watch New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins wherever you are in the world on Sunday.

You know the Jets will be looking to get this season back on track, but Miami’s Fitzpatrick might have more “Fitzmagic” up his sleeves and throw the Dolphins to their 3rd win of the season. At the same time, Fitzpatrick is often risky with the Football, and could give up a turnover or two. Considering the Jets are 5th in the league in interceptions, with 5 in four games, expect turnovers to be the difference in the game and potentially give the Jets its first victory of 2020.

Moving on, do the Dolphins have a QB controversy yet? After a convincing win over the 49ers last week it’s hard to see Miami making a change at Quarterback, but if the coaching staff had any game circled for when they’ll let the rookie Tua Tagovailoa play, or finally start, this week would be it. That’s not a knock on the Jets but they are 0-5 for a reason.

With that all said, this will surely be a great game for fans on both sides of the field and here’s how to watch it.

New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins: Where and when?

These two teams will battle on the gridiron at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium this Sunday after a quick schedule change due to COVID, with kick-off set for 4:05pm ET / 1:05pm PT. If you’re a fan watching from the UK this is a very late game for you.

How to Watch New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins online from outside your country

Those in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada can find more information on this game in just a moment. For those in the U.S. that are geo-locked or looking to watch New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins through some other means, we’re here to help.

In fact, that’s where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really save your NFL Sunday. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one that’s back in your home country or a different state so you can watch exactly the game you want. As a Packers fan living in Las Vegas, I have to do this often.

VPNs are super easy to use not to mention have the added benefit of providing you with an extra layer of security while surfing the web.