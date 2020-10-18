Jets’ Marcus Maye births Butt Pick after using rear end to make sensational interception

You’ve heard of the Butt Fumble, but are you ready for … the Butt Pick?

While the Jets are busy making asses of themselves on Sundays this year, Jets safety Marcus Maye used his to make a sensational interception in the team’s Week 6 matchup vs. the Dolphins.

In the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game, Maye used his hands, arms, legs and butt to … grab? … an INT off the arm of former Jets great Ryan Fitzpatrick.

The Butt Pick was the lone highlight in an otherwise routine abysmal Jets drubbing, who were down 24-0 at the time of the turnover — and perhaps the lone highlight of the Adam Gase era in New York.

MORE: Best replacement candidates if Jets fire Adam Gase

The birth of the Butt Pick set the Twitter world ablaze:

Between playing like butt, fumbling into butts and intercepting with their butts, the Jets have seemingly cornered the market on football butt stuff.