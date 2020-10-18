Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.51% By .com

Matilda Coleman
.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the gained 0.51%.

The best performers of the session on the were Liveperson (TASE:), which rose 3.71% or 730 points to trade at 20410 at the close. Meanwhile, OPKO Health Inc (TASE:) added 2.76% or 39 points to end at 1451 and Perrigo (TASE:) was up 2.37% or 370 points to 15970 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Sapiens International Corporation NV (TASE:), which fell 3.00% or 306 points to trade at 9904 at the close. Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TASE:) declined 2.29% or 152 points to end at 6487 and Alony Hetz Properties and Investments Ltd (TASE:) was down 1.71% or 61 points to 3514.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 256 to 136 and 29 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for December delivery was unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 to $41.12 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in December fell 0.81% or 0.35 to hit $42.81 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.32% or 6.10 to trade at $1902.80 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was down 0.29% to 3.3775, while EUR/ILS fell 0.19% to 3.9577.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.17% at 93.705.

