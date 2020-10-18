Hugh Sheridan Goes Public With His Bisexuality

Stellar Magazine/Peter Brew-Bevan

The ‘Packed to the Rafters’ actor has come clean about his sexuality, officially confirming that he is attracted to both men and women while refusing to pick a label.

Actor Hugh Sheridan has spoken for the first time about being bisexual.

The “Packed to the Rafters” star told Stellar magazine that while he does not place a label on his sexuality, he has come to accept his attraction to both men and women.

“I’ve never felt I really knew who I was and I didn’t like the sounds of the labels that people were giving me so I decided to say nothing,” reflects Hugh.

“But lockdown gave me time to reflect and it occurred to me that no-one ever sticks up for people who don’t pick a label.”

He adds he wanted to make it clear he was “never ashamed” of his sexuality, but “some people are working things out slower than others.”

“There must be a lot more people out there who feel how I feel – like the words still don’t fit. Maybe this is also my way of letting people know that I’m still single, and everyone is on the smorgasbord!” the “House Husbands” actor jokes.

The 34 year old also reveals he was advised to hide his sexuality for the sake of his career, insisting, “Figuring out that I connected with the same sex the way I did the opposite sex was almost a relief, so that advice was confusing.”

“The way it was explained to me was that women wouldn’t want to pay to see a movie or TV show if they knew they couldn’t have sex with the leading man. And it made me angry.”