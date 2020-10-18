Hogs pick off Corral six times in win over Rebels

SEC Network

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – In a turnover-heavy contest, the ascending Arkansas Razorbacks (2-2) create seven turnovers (6 INTs) to defeat Ole Miss (1-3) 33-21 at Donald W. Reynolds Stadium on Saturday.

Arkansas’ Treylon Burks led the way receiving, as he finished with 11 catches for 137 yards and one touchdown. Feleipe Franks was 21-34 with 244 yards, one interception and one touchdown.

Arkansas now has more conference wins this season (2) than the Razorbacks had in the previous three seasons combined (1).

Arkansas recorded six interceptions in a game for the first time since 2003 vs. Mississippi State. It is also tied for their most in any game over the last 40 years.

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral is the first SEC QB since Mississippi State’s Michael Henig in 2007 to throw 6 interceptions in a game.

The Ole Miss Rebel offense that has been among the nation’s best through the first three weeks of the season was silenced for two and a half quarters. Even when they found a way late, turnovers and goal line stops proved costly as the Rebels could not complete a 20-point rally.

Corral completed 20 of 38 passes for 200 yards and two touchdown passes with six interceptions. On the ground, Jerrion Ealy led the Rebels with 112 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries.

Elijah Moore had 113 yards and a touchdown catch. Moore’s 11 catches marked his fourth straight game with 10 or more catches. Jonathan Mingo also added two catches for 31 yards and a score. Overall, the Rebels out-gained Arkansas 442-394.