Hodler’s Digest, Oct. 12–18 By Cointelegraph

Big Bitcoin prediction, OKEx spooks markets, Ripple exec’s crippling mistake: Hodler’s Digest, Oct. 12–18
Calm before the storm? Analyst says $20,000 is possible in three months
Bitcoin volatility has fallen to a 16-month low, indicating that a sharp move is on the horizon.
Large fluctuations tend to follow prolonged periods of consolidation, and according to a Bitazu Capital founding partner, Mohit Sorout, BTC could reach its previous all-time high if it was to break out today.
BTC and OKB plunge after OKEx suspends withdrawals
Armstrong says silent majority supports Coinbase apolitical stance in leaked audio
Following whipsaw launch, Filecoin looks to weeklong conference for stability
Ripples CTO sold 40,000 Ether for just $1 each
Could there be a massive Bitcoin shortage?
G7 will oppose Libra launch until regulations in place
16 countries join forces to clamp down on money laundering crypto criminals
Deadline for Mt. Gox trustee rehabilitation plan extended again
The curious case of Coinbase Employees driven out by apolitical stance
The next big treasure: Corporations buy up Bitcoin as a treasury reserve
Game theory meets DeFi: Bouncing ideas around tokenomic design
