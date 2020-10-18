Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

Toronto to begin testing driverless shuttles in Spring 2021

Google Pixel 4a 5G Hands-on: Big Pixel experience on a budget

OnePlus’ new Buds Z earbuds cost $70

OnePlus 8T Review: Is the perfect phone too late?

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time shows exactly how to revive a classic series

Netflix no longer offering free trial in Canada

iPhone 12 series Canadian pricing, availability and specs

Apple reveals redesigned iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max with new LiDAR sensor

Apple unveils iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini at its ‘Hi, Speed’ event

Apple finally shows off its $129 HomePod mini smart speaker

Rogers expands 5G service to over 60 more towns and cities

Why PlayStation and Xbox’s next-gen strategies are exciting in their own ways

Ontario remote installing COVID Alert on government-issued smartphones

Google’s Pixel 5 redefines the meaning of flagship

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Review: The premium Android smartwatch

Rogers and Fido increase connection fees, now charge $45

