Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Toronto to begin testing driverless shuttles in Spring 2021
- Google Pixel 4a 5G Hands-on: Big Pixel experience on a budget
- OnePlus’ new Buds Z earbuds cost $70
- OnePlus 8T Review: Is the perfect phone too late?
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time shows exactly how to revive a classic series
- Netflix no longer offering free trial in Canada
- iPhone 12 series Canadian pricing, availability and specs
- Apple reveals redesigned iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max with new LiDAR sensor
- Apple unveils iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini at its ‘Hi, Speed’ event
- Apple finally shows off its $129 HomePod mini smart speaker
- Rogers expands 5G service to over 60 more towns and cities
- Why PlayStation and Xbox’s next-gen strategies are exciting in their own ways
- Ontario remote installing COVID Alert on government-issued smartphones
- Google’s Pixel 5 redefines the meaning of flagship
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Review: The premium Android smartwatch
- Rogers and Fido increase connection fees, now charge $45
The post Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week appeared first on .