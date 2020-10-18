Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
6

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

  • Toronto to begin testing driverless shuttles in Spring 2021
  • Google Pixel 4a 5G Hands-on: Big Pixel experience on a budget
  • OnePlus’ new Buds Z earbuds cost $70
  • OnePlus 8T Review: Is the perfect phone too late?
  • Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time shows exactly how to revive a classic series
  • Netflix no longer offering free trial in Canada
  • iPhone 12 series Canadian pricing, availability and specs
  • Apple reveals redesigned iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max with new LiDAR sensor
  • Apple unveils iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini at its ‘Hi, Speed’ event
  • Apple finally shows off its $129 HomePod mini smart speaker
  • Rogers expands 5G service to over 60 more towns and cities
  • Why PlayStation and Xbox’s next-gen strategies are exciting in their own ways
  • Ontario remote installing COVID Alert on government-issued smartphones
  • Google’s Pixel 5 redefines the meaning of flagship
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Review: The premium Android smartwatch
  • Rogers and Fido increase connection fees, now charge $45

The post Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week appeared first on .

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR