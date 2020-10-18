Growing calls for Jets to fire Adam Gase after shutout loss

The New York Jets entered Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins as the only winless team remaining in the NFL. It had led to speculation that the Jets need to rip the band-aid off and fire head coach Adam Gase.

That speculation is not going to die down any time soon following the Jets’ pathetic 24-0 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 6. Gase oversaw an offense that compiled 263 total yards and just 13 first downs. Through six weeks, the Jets are being outscored by an average of 18 points per game.

Growing calls for the Jets to fire head coach Adam Gase

The backdrop here was a feud between Gase and Le’Veon Bell following their Week 5 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. It led to New York releasing the Pro Bowl running back, taking a massive dead cap hit in the process. Not to be outdone, Gase has now found himself in a feud with defensive coordinator Gregg Williams.

“Everyone needs to shut up and play,” Gase said when asked about Williams’ comments prior to Sunday’s game. This comes after Williams pretty much pointed to the Jets’ offense as one of the primary reasons his defense has struggled throughout the season.

All of this coupled with Gase’s handling of quarterback Sam Darnold’s injury has led to renewed calls for the head coach to be fired.