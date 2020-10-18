Google will discontinue its Trusted Contacts app Dec. 2, pointing users to Maps features instead; the app helped users check on contacts during emergencies (Ian Carlos Campbell/The Verge)

Ian Carlos Campbell / The Verge:
Google will discontinue its Trusted Contacts app Dec. 2, pointing users to Maps features instead; the app helped users check on contacts during emergencies — The suggested alternative is a stripped-down Google Maps feature,nbsp; — Google will discontinue its emergency location sharing app Trusted Contacts …
