Google will discontinue its Trusted Contacts app Dec. 2, pointing users to Maps features instead; the app helped users check on contacts during emergencies (Ian Carlos Campbell/The Verge)

Isaac Novak
Google will discontinue its Trusted Contacts app Dec. 2, pointing users to Maps features instead; the app helped users check on contacts during emergencies  —  The suggested alternative is a stripped-down Google Maps feature  —  Google will discontinue its emergency location sharing app Trusted Contacts

