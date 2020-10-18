Francia Raisa Tearfully Reveals She Nearly Died Because of Donald Trump Supporters

Instagram

Through an Instagram video, the actress explains she almost crashed her car because Trump supporters boxed her on the 405 freeway in Southern California and started harassing her.

Francia Raisa nearly landed herself in hospital due to Donald Trump supporters. The star was driving on the 405 freeway in Southern California on Sunday, October 18 when all of sudden she got stuck in a Trump rally, and things only went south from there as his supporters started harassing her.

Francia detailed what happened in an Instagram video, revealing that she nearly crashed due to that. “I got stuck in that stupid Trump rally,” an emotional Francia said in the video, adding that the supporters were “pointing at me, laughing at me, saying, ‘Ha ha.’ And literally I almost crashed because they would not let me out.”

“I was trying to go around it,” the “Grown-ish” star continued, saying that the supporters tried to stop her from doing so and surrounded her car. “I could’ve crashed. I could’ve crashed. It was so dangerous, and I just don’t understand why.” Francia went on mocking Trump’s infamous motto, “Make America Great Again,” because in her opinion, that kind of thing was far from making the country better. “I could have f***ing died right now,” she said. “Oh God, that was really f***ing scary.”

Fans and other online users have since sent her support after she shared the video on social media. One person, for example, wrote in all-caps, “THIS BREAKS MY HEART. SEE WHY WE HAVE TO VOTE? WE GOTTA GET THAT FILTHY DONALD TRUMP AND ALL HIS STUPID AND RACIST SUPPORTERS OUT OF THE WHITE HOUSE. SENDING LOVE.” On the other hand, an individual noted, “Omg @franciaraisa I’m soo sorry you had to go through that, that is so f**king disgusting what those stupid Trump supporters did to you, you don’t deserve it, you deserve so much better than that.”

“Idk how anyone in their right mind can vote for Trump just from watching @franciaraisa’s instagram story of her being verbally abused by his stupid supporters after they boxed her in on the highway…,” someone else wrote. “@franciaraisa just saw what those animals did to you on the 405…utterly disgraceful. So glad you are safe. Sending you prayers, hugs and good vibes,” another echoed.