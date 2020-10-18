Former Rockets GM Morey praises Harden in full-page ad

Daryl Morey stepped down from his position as general manager of the Houston Rockets on Thursday after 13 seasons, saying it was the “right time” to do so.

Morey’s resignation won’t go into effect until Nov. 1 as he continues to help Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta in the franchise’s search for a new head coach. Still, his time in the organization is winding down, and Morey took the time to thank the numerous amount of people who helped him during his tenure with the team.

The 48-year-old took out a full-page ad in the Houston Chronicle for Sunday’s paper and saved his highest praise for James Harden, who he says changed his life.

“James Harden changed my life,” Morey wrote in bold print. “An entire page could be dedicated just to James. He not only transformed my life but also revolutionized the game of basketball — and continues to do so — like almost no one has before. The game is played differently because of James, and on every playground in the world, the next generation of talent is studying and imitating his game.”