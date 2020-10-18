Fool’s gold? Peter Schiff’s bank under investigation in tax evasion probe By Cointelegraph

Fool’s gold? Peter Schiff’s bank under investigation in tax evasion probe
This morning, millionaire broker and noted skeptic Peter Schiff awoke to find his bank under renewed scrutiny due to an international criminal investigation.
According to reporting from Australian newspaper The Age and The New York Times, the J5 — a joint task force of tax authorities from major Western governments convened in the wake of the bombshell publication of the Panama Papers — have placed “hundreds” of accounts at Schiff’s Puerto Rico-based Euro Pacific Bank under investigation for tax evasion and other financial crimes.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.