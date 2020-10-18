Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Rumours’ Back to Billboard 200’s Top Ten After 42 Years

Spending 31 nonconsecutive weeks atop the chart since it was released in 1977, the rock band’s eleventh studio album was last in the top ten in February 1978.

No one really should not underestimate the power of social media. Fleetwood Mac‘s “Rumours” returns to the top ten of Billboard 200 for the first time in 42 years, after one of the songs off the album, “Dreams”, experienced a widespread resurgence in popularity as a result of a viral TikTok video created by influencer Nathan Apodaca.

Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” is now sitting at No. 7, earning 33,000 equivalent album units in the week ending October 15, according to Nielsen Music. The album was last in the top ten in February 1978 and spent 31 nonconsecutive weeks atop the chart since it was released in February 1977.

Meanwhile, “Dreams” re-entered Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 21 after previously ruling the chart back in the 1970s. It also topped Billboard’s Rock Digital Songs Sales chart thanks to the clip of Nathan lip-syncing to the song while skateboarding down a highway drinking cranberry juice.

Back to this week’s Billboard 200, Pop Smoke‘s “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon” is back at No. 1 with 67,000 units while 21 Savage and Metro Boomin‘s “Savage Mode II” has to give its first spot and moves down to No. 2 with 66,000 units. More former No. 1 albums occupy the top ten spots, with Juice WRLD‘s “Legends Never Die” climbing to No. 3 with 45,000 units and Lil Baby‘s “My Turn” ascending to No. 4 with 38,000 units.

Meanwhile, Machine Gun Kelly‘s “Tickets to My Downfall” takes over the fifth spot with 35,000 units. Following behind the rapper-turned-rocker’s album is BLACKPINK‘s “The Album”, which descends to No. 6 with 35,000 units.

At No. 8, the original Broadway recording of “Hamilton” makes its return to the top ten with just under 33,000 units. NBA YoungBoy’s (YoungBoy Never Broke Again) “Top” stays at No. 9 as Taylor Swift‘s “Folklore” occupies the tenth spot with 28,000 units.

Top Ten Billboard 200: