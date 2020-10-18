Five worst quarterback performances of NFL Week 6

It’s been a record-setting NFL season for offenses and Week 6 of the NFL season was no different with some huge performances. While plenty of gunslingers shined on Sunday, a few delivered some of the worst performances we’ve seen this year.

While it’s important not to overreact to one bad performance in Week 6, some of these signal-callers have us concerned. From Baker Mayfield raising long-term concerns to Kirk Cousins showing the maddening inconsistency that may lead the Minnesota Vikings to a top-five pick. Of course, the ugliest showing came from one of the leading candidates for NFL MVP.

Here are the five worst quarterback performances in the NFL from Sunday’s Week 6 action.

Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns

Mayfield never stood a chance in this one. He entered Week 6 with the NFL’s second-worst quarterback rating (30.9) when pressured. To make matters worse, on top of a defense that leads the league in quarterback pressures and sacks, Mayfield was playing through a rib injury. As you might expect, the results were disastrous.

He completed just 7-of-14 attempts at halftime, throwing for 97 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Under constant duress, the third-year quarterback panicked when faced with pressure. After getting sacked four times, with the Browns trailing 31-7, Mayfield was benched. The Browns are still a good football team, but Mayfield’s inability to handle pressure is a problem in a division with the Steelers and Baltimore Ravens.

Teddy Bridgewater, Carolina Panthers

Things were going so well for Bridgewater and the Panthers. During Carolina’s three-game win streak, Bridgewater posted a 5/1 TD/INT ratio and a 73.5% completion rate. He took advantage of some bad defenses during that stretch and things unraveled in Week 6 against the Chicago Bears.

Carolina had chances to win on Sunday. Trailing 23-16 on fourth down with two minutes left, Bridgewater missed a wide-open D.J. Moore on an easy throw. If he hits his No. 1 receiver, the Panthers are in position for the go-ahead score. After the turnover on downs, the defense got him the football back with 92 seconds left and Bridgewater promptly threw a game-sealing interception. Completing 16-of-29 attempts for 216 passing yards and two interceptions won’t cut it. This was an awful performance to watch.

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

From a fantasy football perspective, Cousins delivered an acceptable outing. It’s true, 343 passing yards and three touchdowns look great on paper or in the fantasy scoresheet. That’s the beauty of garbage time, it masks a quarterback’s atrocious performance.