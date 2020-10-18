Fans react to Tua Tagovailoa making NFL debut

This represented Tagovailoa’s NFL debut. Ultimately, the former Alabama standout completed each of his two passes for yards. He didn’t do anything special. But given just how heralded the former Heisman finalist was coming out of college, it’s still notable. The serious hip injury Tagovailoa suffered with the Crimson Tide last season also played a role here.

Those watching the Dolphins move to 3-3 on the season had their reactions to Tagovailoa making his NFL debut on Sunday.