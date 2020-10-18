Eva Mendes Parenting During Lockdown

“I feel like, as far as my ambition, it didn’t go away, it just shifted onto the children.”
Recently, Eva Mendes has been opening up about what it’s like for her and Ryan Gosling to parent their two daughters during lockdown in Los Angeles.
She’s talked about staying up late to set up a quarantine birthday party for one of their girls, and also responded to a fan who questioned Ryan’s involvement with the kids.
She recently revealed a bit more to The Sydney Morning Herald, saying that, “Sometimes it feels like we are running some kind of bed and breakfast with very drunk and aggressive guests.”
“We really do feel like we are working in a hotel, and the guests are angry and bossy and demand food brought to them. And by the time they go to sleep, we’re left to just clean up and talk about how they’ve treated us that day!”
Despite the extra effort that goes into parenting during a pandemic, she keeps a positive perspective.
The actor-turned-designer/businesswoman also talked about choosing to stay home and focus on raising her daughters. “I feel like, as far as my ambition, it didn’t go away, it just shifted onto the children. I applaud and look up to those women who can do it all, but I’m not one of them – and, thankfully, I have a choice not to work and I realize how fortunate I am that it’s even a choice. “
She hinted at a potential on-screen comeback saying, “I’ve been so happy to be able to incubate with my babies, but now they are four and six, I’m starting to feel like my ambition is coming back.”
Eva’s career started with appearances in music videos, before being told she looked “too ethnic” to book commercials for American products.
This, of course, ended up not being true. After starring in films like Training Day and Hitch, Eva has been a brand ambassador for companies like Calvin Klein, Cartier, Reebok, and Pantene.
Whatever her new role or career choice might be, we’re excited to see what this super-mama does next!
