‘Enormous wall of money’ will send Bitcoin to $1M in 2025 — Raoul Pal By Cointelegraph

‘Enormous wall of money’ will send Bitcoin to $1M in 2025 — Raoul Pal
(BTC) hitting $1 million by 2025 is “about right,” Real Vision founder and CEO Raoul Pal has confirmed.
In an interview with Stansberry Research last week, Pal, famous for his bullish stance on Bitcoin, said an “enormous wall of money” would flow into the cryptocurrency over the next few years.
