Dustin May to start Game 7 of NLCS for Dodgers

It’s do-or-die for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series, and a 23-year-old is getting the start on the mound for Dave Roberts’ squad.
The Dodgers released their lineup about four hours ahead of Sunday’s matchup, and Dustin May is set to get the start in L.A.’s biggest game of the season.
May started Game 5 on Friday and tossed just two innings. The Dodgers won that game 7-3.
In 6.2 innings this postseason, May has a 1.35 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and strikeouts. He also was impressive during the regular season, going 3-1 with a 2.57 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 44 strikeouts.
The Braves are countering May with Ian Anderson, who is 2-0 during the playoffs with a 0.89 WHIP and 22 strikeouts in 15.2 innings.
