Don Felder and Fiancee Diane Split Only Months After Engagement

Instagram/CBS

The Eagles musician is single again as his bride-to-be Diane McInerney calls off their engagement only months after he popped the big question following two years of relationship.

–

The Eagles star Don Felder has ended his engagement with girlfriend of two years Diane McInerney.

The rocker popped the question during a sunset stroll in Malibu, California back in January (20) but, according to reports, the 49-year “Inside Edition” anchor called time on the romance in August after their long-distance relationship became too challenging.

According to TMZ, the decision was reached as Diane cared for her young daughters amid the pandemic in New York, while the guitarist, 73, is based across the country in California.

Their 24-year age gap did not contribute to their split, which remains amicable, the publication reported.

“Diane will always love Don and they’re still keeping in touch,” a source told the outlet. “Don even sent Diane three dozen pink roses last month for her birthday.”

Don Felder was previously married to Susan Pickersgill, the mother of his four kids. They split in 2000.

In a 2019 interview, he blamed his nonstop tour for his divorce. “I think my wife and I would still be together today if the band hadn’t been on the road between 10 and 11 months a year,” he told The Big Issue.

“When you’re away all the time, and every room is an empty hotel room, and there’s a lot of partying going on it’s easy to forget what’s going on at home. All sorts of things can happen on the road. I don’t use that as an excuse – I accept I did that, and I suffered the consequences. I deserve everything that happened to me.”

“And sadly, my children grew up with mostly an absentee father. When the band broke up, I tried to make up for that. I made a solo record but I didn’t tour. I stayed at home, I became the school soccer coach. I felt I owed them that time.”