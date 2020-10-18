Dak Prescott, Alex Smith, Joe Theismann and the most gruesome injuries in NFL history

Dak Prescott’s injury caught the sports world’s attention in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season for a number of reasons. The visual was disturbing. He’s a franchise quarterback. He plays for the Dallas Cowboys.

It also reminded NFL fans of injuries in the past, of Alex Smith and Joe Theismann. Some of the worst-looking injuries in NFL history were fully recovered from, while others were career-ending. This is a look at which players recovered fully from their horrific injuries and which didn’t.

Note: Each description below includes a link to the injuries themselves. Each is graphic and should only be watched at your own risk.