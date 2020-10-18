College football updated polls: AP Top 25, Coaches Poll rankings after Week 7

College football’s Week 7 games were relatively uneventful compared to what seemed like a nonstop stream of chaos in the prior two weeks.

Yes, No. 2 Alabama’s 41-24 KO of No. 3 Georgia on Saturday will have an impact on the latest set of rankings and College Football Playoff outlook. But the Bulldogs are still alive in the Playoff race, and could have a chance at a rematch in the SEC championship game. Top-ranked Clemson was routinely dominant — perhaps more so than usual — in dismantling Georgia Tech 73-7.

Even the loss of No. 5 North Carolina to Florida State — which dropped Mack Brown to 0-10 all-time vs. his alma mater — might not be a season-ender for the Tar Heels. UNC could still run the table in the regular season and meet Clemson in the ACC championship game.

Those were the biggest takeaways among Power 5 teams — barring, perhaps, a lackluster 12-7 win by Notre Dame over Louisville. But each passing week presents more and more intrigue among the unbeaten Group of 5 and independent teams. BYU, SMU and Coastal Carolina are all unbeaten and ranked heading into Week 8.

With that, here are the latest AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll rankings after the Week 7 slate of games:

College football polls updated after Week 7

Coaches Poll

Rank Team Points (No. 1 votes) W-L 1 Clemson 1,540 (52) 5-0 2 Alabama 1,494 (8) 4-0 3 Notre Dame 1,351 4-0 4 Georgia 1,295 3-1 5 Ohio State 1,254 (2) 0-0 6 Oklahoma State 1,149 3-0 7 Penn State 1,059 0-0 8 Florida 1,002 2-1 9 Texas A,amp;M 1,001 3-1 10 Cincinnati 989 3-0 T-11 Miami 890 4-1 T-11 BYU 890 5-0 13 North Carolina 725 4-1 14 Wisconsin 698 0-0 15 Oregon 683 0-0 16 SMU 618 5-0 17 Michigan 507 0-0 18 Iowa State 485 3-1 19 Kansas State 395 3-1 20 Virginia Tech 373 3-1 21 Minnesota 209 0-0 22 N.C. State 200 4-1 23 USC 186 0-0 24 Coastal Carolina 150 4-0 25 Marshall 139 4-0

Moved in: N.C. State; Coastal Carolina; Marshall.

Others receiving votes: Auburn 93; Army 90; West Virginia 64; Kentucky 60; Oklahoma 59; Liberty 57; Memphis 53; Utah 48; Iowa 48; UAB 42; Boise State 37; Louisiana 31; Arkansas 29; Tennessee 25; TCU 22; Air Force 14; Texas 12; South Carolina 12; Tulsa 10; Arizona State 10; Washington 8; Missouri 7; LSU 7; Cal 6; Boston College 6; Nebraska 5; Indiana 5; Florida State 4; Stanford 3; UCF 1.