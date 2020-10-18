Chrishell Stause on Dating Following Justin Hartley Split: ‘I’m Really Busy’

Instagram

The 39-year-old real estate agent, who is currently competing in season 29 of ‘Dancing with the Stars’, adds that she wants to get ‘my dancer body on’ before finally going back to the dating game.

Chrishell Stause has shared her thoughts on going back to the dating game after separating from estranged husband Justin Hartley, who filed for divorce in November 2019. During her appearance on “The Tamron Hall Show“, the “Selling Sunset” star reveals that she doesn’t have much time for dating.

“I’m not dating [right now],” she told host Tamron Hall. “You know, I’m really busy. I’m trying to work on my cha-chas and my contemporaries,” Chrishell added, referring to her stint in season 29 of “Dancing with the Stars“.

The real estate agent alluded that as for now, she wanted to fully focus on the ABC dancing competition. However, she wanted to get back to find new love as soon as “Dancing with the Stars” is over. “It’s something I’m looking forward to as soon as it’s over, but hopefully people will vote so it won’t be right away,” she joked. “I’m going to venture out once I’m done with this.”

“You know, Tamron, what it really is,” she went on to say. “I’m just waiting to get my dancer body on and then I’m gonna be like, ‘OK, I’m ready!’ ”





Prior to this, Chrisshel opened up about her feelings to see Justin dating his former “The Young and the Restless” co-star Sofia Pernas a year after their split. “I feel like anybody would be heartbroken to see how quickly or easily you are replaced; of course that’s going to sting,” she admitted to PEOPLE, noting it’s been “painful” to see photos of Hartley and his new love.

With that being said, Chrishell shared that she’s also excited to find a new soulmate. “I’m excited to get back out there,” she added. “I’m a hopeless romantic, so I think it can still happen. It’s 2020! Maybe you could meet your person through an Instagram DM (direct message). I don’t know. Crazier things have happened!”

The TV star also previously spilled that she froze her eggs in order to relieve the pressure of starting a family. “I have taken the steps to freeze my eggs,” the 39-year-old actress confessed. “I’m going to do everything I can to take that power in the situation, and hopefully, that will empower me going forward in the dating world, so there’s not so much pressure.”